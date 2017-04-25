Elton John Update: Tweets he’s “resting well and looking forward to getting back on tour”

Alexandre Loureiro/Getty ImagesGood news this morning about Elton John, who had to cancel weeks of performances while he recovers from a severe bacterial infection.

Elton’s apparently feeling well enough to send a tweet to his fans Tuesday morning. “Woke up to an avalanche of well wishes,” he wrote. “Thanks to everyone for reaching out. I’m resting well and looking forward to getting back on tour.”

Woke up to an avalanche of well wishes. Thanks to everyone for reaching out. I'm resting well and looking forward to getting back on tour.


