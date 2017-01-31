Elton John’s Husband Becomes a British Citizen, Praises UK’s “Spirit of Acceptance, Tolerance and Diversity”

With immigration a hot topic worldwide thanks to President Donald Trump‘s executive order, it’s fitting that Elton John‘s husband, David Furnish, has taken to Instagram to reveal that he’s now a British citizen.

Furnish, who is Canadian by birth, posted a photo of himself holding hands with his and Elton’s two sons, Zachary and Elijah, as they stand in a room looking at a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II and a British flag. “A very emotional morning for me. This morning, I was sworn in as a British citizen,” Furnish captioned the photo. “As an immigrant, …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462