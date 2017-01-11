Elton John’s Music Video Contest to Be Judged by Directors of “Moonlight” and Beyoncé Videos

Courtesy of Elton John

You’ve still got a couple more weeks to create a music video for Elton John. The pop-rock legend’s new online competition, Elton John: The Cut, has just announced its judging panel.

In addition to Elton and his songwriting partner Bernie Taupin, three additional people will help judge the winners: Dreamworks Animation CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg; Barry Jenkins, whose movie Moonlight just won the Golden Globe for Best Drama on Sunday; and Grammy-winner Melina Matsoukas, who has directed videos for Beyoncé, Whitney Houston, Christina Aguilera and Lady Gaga, among other major pop stars.

The YouTube-supported contest — launched …read more