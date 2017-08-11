Elvis Week 2017, commemorating 40th anniversary of rock ‘n’ roll icon’s death, kicks off today

Elvis Presley’s GracelandThe 2017 edition of Elvis Week, the annual Elvis Presley celebration at Graceland in Memphis marking the anniversary of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s death, kicks off today. The year’s extravaganza, which will commemorate the 40th anniversary of Presley’s passing, will be a nine-day event running through Saturday, August 19, and the first since the opening of the Elvis Presley’s Memphis Entertainment Complex and The Guest House at Graceland hotel.

Among the many Presley-themed events scheduled to take place during Elvis Week 2017 are a memorabilia auction, various concerts, Q&A sessions


