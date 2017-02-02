“Embarrassed” Springsteen Mocks Trump Phone Call Controversy in Australia

Paul Kane/Getty ImagesBruce Springsteen is feeling a little embarrassed about the current political climate, and he found a unique way to express it while on tour in Australia.

According to Billboard, the Boss opened his show Thursday in Melbourne by addressing the telephone call between President Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, which reportedly featured a tense discussion about Mr. Trump’s controversial immigration plans.

Armed with only an acoustic guitar, Springsteen delivered a cover of doo-wop group The Orlons’ 1962 hit single “Don’t Hang Up,” which features the lyrics “Don’t hang up like you always …read more