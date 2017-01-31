Emotional Bond Between Elderly Woman and Newly Adopted Dog Caught on Camera

The Humane Society of Western Montana(MISSOULA, Mont.) — Jerri McCutcheon may have been the one to adopt her new little Chihuahua named Minnie, but make no mistake, she’ll tell you that Minnie is the one who rescued her.

“She brings back that presence in my home I didn’t recognize was gone,” McCutcheon, 73, told ABC News of Minnie, a teacup Chihuahua weighing only 3.9 pounds. “Now the house doesn’t feel as empty. I haven’t had anyone to talk to. It was a void and she has filled that.”

McCutcheon had another dog — a Chihuahua-Pomeranian mix named Bandi — for 11 years