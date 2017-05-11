Eric Burdon debuts new cover of classic Buffalo Springfield song on his 76th birthday

Credit: Marianna BurdonEric Burdon turned 76 today, and in celebration of his birthday, the Animals frontman has premiered a new cover version of the Buffalo Springfield‘s classic 1967 protest anthem “For What It’s Worth.”

You can check out the track, highlighted by Burdon’s weathered, soulful vocals, on People.com, Eric’s official website and his SoundCloud page.

In a message posted on EricBurdon.com, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer notes that he decided to record the tune because he felt its message still resonated today.

"The whole idea of


