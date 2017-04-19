Eric Burdon, Jackson Browne, Tom Petty & more sign guitar in support of Planned Parenthood

© David Weimann ; Nels IsraelsonPlanned Parenthood is raffling off a Gibson acoustic guitar signed by more than 100 music artists, including Eric Burdon, Jackson Browne, Tom Petty and ex-R.E.M. singer Michael Stipe.

The guitar, which is billed as the “most impressively autographed item in the history of popular music,” also boasts signatures from Nancy Sinatra, Danny Elfman, Eurythmics guitarist Dave Stewart, Tom Chapin and Pete Thomas, the drummer of Elvis Costello‘s band The Attractions.

Big-name pop stars such as Lady Gaga and Katy Perry have also autographed the instrument.

You can enter for your chance to win the …read more