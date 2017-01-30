Eric Clapton Adds September Shows in New York and L.A. Area to His 2017 Tour Plans

Credit: Dave KaplanEric Clapton must have been pretending when he announced late last year that the four concerts he scheduled in New York and the Los Angeles area in March would be his only North American tour dates for 2017. Slowhand has now added four more dates that will be held at those same two venues in September.

Clapton’s newly added concerts are scheduled for September 7 and 8 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, and September 15 and 16 at The Forum in Inglewood, California. These shows join Eric’s previously …read more