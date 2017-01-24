Erin Andrews Reveals Battle with Cervical Cancer

ABC/Eric McCandless(NEW YORK) — Dancing With the Stars co-host Erin Andrews revealed Tuesday that she battled cervical cancer late last year.

The 38-year-old told Sports Illustrated’s MMQB in a new interview that she underwent surgery at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Oct. 11.

At the time, Andrews, who is also a sideline reporter on Fox NFL Sunday, missed two tapings of DWTS, but told her oncologist: “I’m not watching any football games at home. This is [Fox’s] Super Bowl year, and I’m not missing the Super Bowl.”

Five days later, she was back to work on the sidelines of a Green