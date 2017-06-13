European Union nurse applicants drop by 96 percent since Brexit vote

Wavebreak Media/Thinkstock(LONDON) — There has been a “sharp drop” in nurses registering to work in the U.K. since the Brexit referendum, according to the BBC.

The Nursing and Midwifery Council saw only 46 registrations in April this year, compared to more than 1,300 last July, a fall of 96 percent.

Overall, there are 650,000 nurses on the register; 36,000 of these have been trained in the E.U.

The council said the introduction of English language testing in January 2016 for nurses may have played a role in the decline, but the Health Foundation, a British charity that funds health care research, …read more


