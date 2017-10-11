Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart mourns the death of the “amazing” Tom Petty

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images; Andrew Chin/Getty Images for ABAThis past Thursday, Dave Stewart got the word that his old band Eurythmics were among 19 artists nominated for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2018. The happy news was tempered by the untimely death three days earlier of his good friend Tom Petty, who passed away at age 66 after a heart attack.

Stewart tells ABC Radio that he and Eurythmics band mate Annie Lennox are “both very sad…on the passing of Tom Petty,” noting that the rock legend “was one of my best friends from …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462