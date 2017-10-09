Eurythmics “kinda forgot” that Brits like them could be nominated for the Rock Hall of Fame

Credit: Carl StudnaAfter being eligible for over 10 years, Eurythmics have been nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for the first time. The news was a surprise to the “Sweet Dreams” hitmakers: Annie Lennox barely knows anything about the Hall, while Dave Stewart says he “forgot” British acts were eligible.

“Whenever I’ve seen…the show, it’s always been amazing American acts,” Dave told ABC Radio. “I kinda forgot that you could be British and nominated…so I was surprised and, obviously, honored.”

“When we arrived here, Annie and I were taken aback with…the size …read more