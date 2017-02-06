Evanger’s Recalls 5 Lots of Hunk of Beef Pet Food Line After Dog Death

Evanger’s Dog Food(NEW YORK) — An Illinois pet food company is voluntarily recalling five lots in its Hunk of Beef line because of a “potential contaminant pentobarbital” detected in one lot, according to a press release from the Federal Food and Drug Administration.

“Although nearly all product involved in this recall have already been consumed by pets without incident, we have decided to initiate the recall as a proactive measure against the remote possibility of any illness,” Evanger’s Dog and Cat Food Co. said in a news release Friday.

Evanger’s said the contaminant had been detected in one lot of …read more


