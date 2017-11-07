Even moderate alcohol consumption may increase risk of certain cancers, experts warn

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Consuming alcoholic beverages, even in moderation, may increase your risk of developing certain cancers, according to a new statement released by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO).

“People typically don’t associate drinking beer, wine, and hard liquor with increasing their risk of developing cancer in their lifetimes,” Dr. Bruce Johnson, president of the ASCO, an organization of cancer doctors, said in a statement.

“The link between increased alcohol consumption and cancer has been firmly established,” Johnson added. He said he hopes that this knowledge empowers doctors “to help their patients reduce their risk of cancer.”

The new review of …read more