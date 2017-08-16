Events planned to mark Paisley Park’s 30th anniversary

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for NPG Records 2013

The 30th anniversary of Prince‘s Paisley Park complex in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is happening next month, with several events scheduled to commemorate the occasion.

On September 7, the Grammy-nominated musical trio KING will appear at the PRN Alumni Foundation‘s inaugural benefit. Then, on September 9, “Stories from Inside the Park” alumni discussion panels will take place, featuring talks and Q&A sessions about fashion, engineering and innovation.

In an official statement, PRN Alumni Foundation board president Jacqui Thompson says, “As former employees who helped contribute to …read more