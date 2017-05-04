Every little thing he sells is magic: Sting lists NYC penthouse for $56 million

Eric Ryan AndersonIf your initial bid for Celine Dion’s sprawling $38 million estate in Florida was rejected, why not put one in for Sting’s New York City penthouse? It’ll only cost you $56 million.

The New York Post reports that Sting and his wife Trudie Styler have listed their Manhattan pad at 15 Central Park West. The two originally paid just under $27 million for the place in 2008. The building is sometimes known one of the “world’s most powerful addresses,” thanks to the kind of residents it …read more


