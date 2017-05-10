Evita vs. Evita: Patti LuPone calls Madonna a “movie killer” who “cannot act her way out of a paper bag”

PA/AFP/Getty ImagesOh, it is on. During an appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live Tuesday night, Broadway legend Patti LuPone dismissed Madonna‘s entire film career, saying she’s a “movie killer” who “cannot act her way out of a paper bag.”

LuPone, who's currently nominated for Tony Award for her role in the show War Paint, was asked by a caller whether she and Madonna had ever discussed their respective performances in Evita — LuPone's on stage and Madonna's in the movie version. She said no, but added that she did run into Madonna once when