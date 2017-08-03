Ex-10cc member Kevin Godley’s launches campaign to find collaborators for first solo album

Courtesy of Kevin GodleyFounding 10cc member Kevin Godley has devised a unique way to put together his debut solo album, titled Muscle Memory, and you could be a contributor to the project. He’s launched a PledgeMusic campaign that asks you to submit original music tracks that he plans to finish and include on his upcoming record.

Godley says he got the idea for the album after he was sent two unsolicited instrumental tracks from people he’d never met, and who requested he “write melodies and lyrics [for them] and turn them into songs.”

