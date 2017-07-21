Ex-Foreigner members Lou Gramm, Ian McDonald and Al Greenwood reunite with band at New York show

Karsten Staiger/MeinFotolandWhen Foreigner announced plans for their 40th anniversary tour, the band promised some of its original members would be making guest appearances at select shows during the trek. The veteran rockers made good on that promise Thursday night in Wantagh, New York, when founding Foreigner singer Lou Gramm, multi-instrumentalist Ian McDonald and keyboardist Al Greenwood joined the group’s current lineup for a three-song performance at Jones Beach Theater.

This marked the first time since 1980 that Gramm, McDonald and Greenwood performed together with Foreigner. The mini-set featured “Long, Long Way from Home,” “I …read more