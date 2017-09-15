Ex-Foreigner members reuniting with band at two October concerts that will be recorded for special releases

Credit: Karsten StaigerDuring the course of Foreigner‘s 40th anniversary tour this year, key former members Lou Gramm, Dennis Elliott, Al Greenwood, Ian McDonald and Rick Wills played with the band at select shows, either individually or in various combinations. Now, all five musicians will be on hand to perform with their old group’s current lineup at Foreigner’s October 6-7 stand at Michigan’s Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort, which will be captured for a TV special, album and DVD that will be released next year.

Founding Foreigner guitarist and leader Mick Jones says, “Playing alongside Lou, …read more