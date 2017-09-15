Ex-Foreigner members reuniting with band at two October concerts that will be recorded for special releases

Credit: Karsten StaigerDuring the course of Foreigner‘s 40th anniversary tour this year, key former members Lou Gramm, Dennis Elliott, Al Greenwood, Ian McDonald and Rick Wills played with the band at select shows, either individually or in various combinations. Now, all five musicians will be on hand to perform with their old group’s current lineup at Foreigner’s October 6-7 stand at Michigan’s Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort, which will be captured for a TV special, album and DVD that will be released next year.

Founding Foreigner guitarist and leader Mick Jones says, “Playing alongside Lou, …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462