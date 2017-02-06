Ex-Genesis Guitarist Steve Hackett Returns with New Album, “The Night Siren”

Joseph Okpako/WireImageFormer Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett strikes a balance between caution and optimism with his upcoming album.

Due March 24, The Night Siren features Hackett accompanied by musicians and singers from several different countries — including the U.S., Israel, Palestine and Iraq — and exotic, multi-ethnic sounds.

Hackett says the new album “represents a bird’s eye view of the world of a musical migrant ignoring borders and celebrating our common ancestry with a unity of spirit.”

He adds, “From territorial frontiers to walled-up gateways, boundaries often hold back the tide. But while the night siren wails, music …read more