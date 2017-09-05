Ex-Jefferson Airplane singer Marty Balin has a new solo album on the way

Credit: Sue BalinMarty Balin has been out of commission for a while because of unspecified medical issues, but the founding Jefferson Airplane and longtime Jefferson Starship singer has revealed that he’s recently finished work on a new studio album called Feeling the Love Again.

On his official blog, Balin reports that the album “has a full band sound with special guest appearances from other well-known amazing artists.” Marty also says that there’s some label interest in record and he “[w]ill decide soon who takes it and runs with it!”

