Ex-KISS guitarist Ace Frehley releasing expanded edition of 2009 solo album “Anomaly” in September

Entertainment One MusicAn expanded version of founding KISS guitarist Ace Frehley‘s 2009 solo album Anomaly will be released on September 8. Anomaly Deluxe will available on CD, vinyl LP and digitally, and will feature three bonus tracks, updated artwork, a poster and more.

Among the extra tracks are a pair of previously unreleased demo recordings: “Hard for Me,” which eventually was reworked into the Anomaly cut “Foxy and Free,” as well as an early, slower version of “Pain in the Neck.”

The third bonus track is “The Return of Space Bear,” which previously was available exclusively as an extra song …read more


