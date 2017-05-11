Ex-Police guitarist Andy Summers says he may never do another rock project

Credit: Mo SummersFormer Police guitarist Andy Summers recently released a new solo album titled Triboluminescence, a collection of instrumental tracks combining rock and jazz sounds with such diverse influences as Indonesian and West African music. Summers, whose most recent foray into rock was a few years ago with his short-lived group Circa Zero, says he doesn’t think he’ll ever play in another rock band.

“I’m very happy making what I just made, and I think I’ll stay there,” he tells ABC Radio. “I get invited to do all kinds of stuff, …read more