Ex-Santana/Journey member Gregg Rolie says he plans to finish new solo album by the end of the year

Credit: Maryanne BilhamDuring the past couple of years, Gregg Rolie reunited with his old Santana band mates to record a new album called Santana IV, toured with Ringo Starr‘s All Starr Band and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Journey. Now the veteran singer/keyboardist says he’s taking some time to focus on a new solo project.

“I put off finishing recording for myself to do Santana IV and play with Ringo, and now that I’m not touring [with the All Starr Band] till October I have time…so I’m gonna finish that,” Rolie …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462