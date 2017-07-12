Ex-Santana/Journey member Gregg Rolie says he plans to finish new solo album by the end of the year

Credit: Maryanne BilhamDuring the past couple of years, Gregg Rolie reunited with his old Santana band mates to record a new album called Santana IV, toured with Ringo Starr‘s All Starr Band and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Journey. Now the veteran singer/keyboardist says he’s taking some time to focus on a new solo project.

“I put off finishing recording for myself to do Santana IV and play with Ringo, and now that I’m not touring [with the All Starr Band] till October I have time…so I’m gonna finish that,” Rolie …read more