Ex-Three Dog Night singer Chuck Negron releases video for reflective new song “I’m on Fire”

Courtesy of 117 Entertainment GroupEx-Three Dog Night singer Chuck Negron has debuted a video for “I’m on Fire,” a song from his recently released album Negron Generations. The song reflects on his past struggles with drug addiction and his path to sobriety and spiritual enlightenment. You can watch the clip now at Negron’s official YouTube channel.

The video features archival footage and photos of Negron from throughout his life and career, including clips of Chuck performing with his old band and solo, as well as some pictures showing him in …read more