Ex-Three Dog Night singer Chuck Negron teams up with his daughters on new album, “Negron Generations”

Courtesy of 117 Entertainment GroupFounding Three Dog Night singer Chuck Negron has a brand-new album coming out Friday, June 30, and it’s a family affair.

Negron Generations features Chuck collaborating with his two daughters, Charlie and Annabelle, on seven tracks and also includes three previously unreleased Three Dog Night recordings dating back to the mid-’70s.

Among the tracks featuring Charlie and Annabelle Negron is a medley of the Ronettes hits “Be My Baby” and “Do I Love You,” on which the sisters handle lead vocals.

“I hope that the world can be reminded through this new record about the power of harmony and …read more