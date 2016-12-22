Ex-Wings Guitarist Laurence Juber Releases New Christmas Album, “Holidays & Hollynights”

HoLoGram RecordingsIf you’re looking to make your Christmas time a bit more wonderful, you might want to check out former Wings guitarist Laurence Juber‘s new album, Holidays & Hollynights. The 11-track instrumental collection features inspired acoustic renditions of a variety of yuletude classics that Juber recorded as a trio with two other veteran session musicians — drummer Michael Jocum and bassist Dominic Genova.

Juber tells ABC Radio that his goal in making the album was to create “something that could work at any time of day at Christmas.” He adds, “I called it Holidays & …read more