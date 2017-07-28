Excessive cellphone use may cause anxiety, experts warn

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Spending too much time on your phone may be causing you to feel stress and anxiety, experts warn.

“The more people use their phone,” Dr. Nancy Cheever, who spearheaded research on the relationship between cellphone use and anxiety at California State University, Dominguez Hills, told ABC News, “the more anxious they are about using their phone.”

Cheever’s research suggests that phone-induced anxiety operates on a positive feedback loop, saying that phones keep us in a persistent state of anxiety and the only relief from this anxiety is to look at our phones.

She warns that there is little known about


