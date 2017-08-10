Exclusive: Watch Steve Winwood’s new live video for “Back in the High Life Again”

Wincraft RecordsOn September 1, Steve Winwood will release his first-ever live album as a solo artist. Called Winwood: Greatest Hits Live, it features a career-spanning selection of tunes chosen by Winwood from his personal archives. Now, ABC Radio presents the exclusive premiere of an official video for one of the album’s 23 tracks: “Back in the High Life Again.”

The clip features the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and his backing band playing an extended version of the 1986 hit, which showcases his mandolin skills.

