Exhibit celebrating new Bruce Springsteen photo book opens this week in New York City

Wall of Sound GalleryA new photo exhibit celebrating the release of photographer Frank Stefanko‘s new limited-edition book Bruce Springsteen: Further Up the Road opens to the public on Friday at Morrison Hotel Gallery in New York City. A private reception commemorating the opening will be held tomorrow, November 9, running from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET.

The exhibit, titled “Bruce Springsteen — Further Up the Road: A Forty Year Photographic Retrospect,” will feature 35 images of the Boss taken by Stefanko that all appear in Frank’s book. Many of the photos in Further Up the …read more