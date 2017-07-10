Exile on Broadway? Rolling Stones stage musical reportedly in the works

Credit: Claude GassianA stage production featuring classic songs of The Rolling Stones may be headed to London’s West End and Broadway, U.K. newspaper The Sun reports. According to the paper, secret workshops are taking place in London with a goal of finding talented performers to star in the proposed musical.

A theater source tells The Sun, “The workshops are being kept very much under wraps and only incredible talent is being invited to attend…The idea came from top theater execs who know the concept of a Stones musical has the potential to …read more