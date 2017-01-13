Expanded 30th Anniversary Edition of Roy Orbison’s “Black & White Night” Concert Special Due in February

Roy’s Boys/Legacy RecordingsAn updated and expanded version of the late Roy Orbison‘s historic, star-studded 1988 concert special Black & White Night will be released as a DVD/CD and Blu-ray/CD set on February 24 in commemoration of the show’s 30th anniversary.

The new collection, titled Black & White Night 30, will feature previously unreleased performances, unseen camera angles and a documentary that includes interviews with the event’s various guest artists.

Black & White Night, which originally aired as a cable-TV special, documents a specially-staged concert that took place in Los Angeles on September 20, 1987. …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462