Expanded 30th Anniversary Reissue of Fleetwood Mac’s “Tango in the Night” Due in March

Warner Bros. RecordsIn recent years, Fleetwood Mac has released expanded versions of its classic albums Rumours, Tusk and Mirage, and now you can add Tango in the Night to that list. A remastered version of the band’s 1987 studio effort will be reissued in multiple configurations on March 10 in celebration of its 30th anniversary.

The Tango in the Night reissue will be available as a Deluxe Edition featuring three CDs, a DVD and a vinyl LP; a two-CD set; a single CD; and digitally.

Released in April 1987, Tango in the Night featured four top 20 hits — …read more