Expanded version of Linda Ronstadt’s 1977 #1 album “Simple Dreams” due in September

RhinoThis September marks the 40th anniversary of the release of Simple Dreams, one of Linda Ronstadt‘s most successful studio albums, and in honor of the milestone, an expanded and remastered edition of the chart-topping record will hit stores on September 15. The reissue will be available on CD and vinyl LP, as a digital download and via streaming services.

Simple Dreams spent five weeks at the top of the Billboard 200 at the end of 1977, and went on to sell more than three million copies in the U.S. It features four top 40 hits, …read more