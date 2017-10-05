Expansive “David Bowie Is” exhibition to finish world tour at The Brooklyn Museum in 2018

Michael Putland/Getty ImagesSince opening at London’s Victoria and Albert Museum in March of 2013, “David Bowie Is,” the expansive exhibition focusing on the rock legend’s influential and multifaceted career, has gone on display at museums in a variety of major cities. Now comes word that the exhibit will finish its world tour next year at The Brooklyn Museum in New York City.

