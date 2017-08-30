Experience “The Blackout”: U2 premieres new song from upcoming album

ABC/Randy HolmesU2 has premiered a brand-new song called “The Blackout” via a video posted on the band’s official Facebook page and other social media. The track will be featured on the Irish rockers’ upcoming studio album, Songs of Experience.

The video, directed by Richie Smyth, features grainy black-and-white footage of U2 performing the song in front of a small crowd in Amsterdam. The tune features mid-tempo verses and a hard-driving, melodic chorus, with lyrics that seem to be critiquing the current volatile political climate in the U.S.

“Statues fall, democracy is flat on …read more