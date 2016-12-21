Expert Tips for Managing Holiday Stress

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — It’s the most wonderful time of the year. It’s also one of the most stressful.

The good news: You’re not alone. Dr. Pete Sulack, founder of StressRX.com, said as many as 70 percent of Americans are stressed around the holidays by “lack of money, time, or energy. Add the ramped-up expectations of the holidays, and that just adds another layer of stress.”

The bad news: Stress takes a negative toll on your body. “Humans were made to alternate between periods of stress and rest,” he said. “When that natural rhythm is disrupted — when we stay in a state …read more