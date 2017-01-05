Experts Warn of Risks of Some At-Home Chemical Peels

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Chrissy Dixon describes herself as having “some skin issues,” including “fine lines, large pores, and dark spots.”

To address those issues, Dixon, a beauty vlogger and cosmetologist, turned to an at home chemical peel containing 30 percent trichloroacetic acid, TCA, typically used by physicians and trained professionals. Dixon said she purchased the peel online for $25.99, a fraction of what a doctor might charge using a similar product.

“I knew it was going to burn,” Dixon said, admitting that, despite her familiarity with lower grade TCA peels at a salon, she wasn’t prepared for what she described as …read more