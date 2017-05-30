Experts warn parents about recent uptick in youth baseball injuries

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — As Little League season gets underway, experts are warning parents about a recent uptick in baseball-related injuries that have been appearing in younger and younger athletes.

Former Olympic softball player and current ESPN correspondent Jessica Mendoza spoke to one 13-year-old athlete and to sports medicine experts for ABC News’ Good Morning America, and found that the number of baseball-related injuries have increased as more young players compete in the sport year-round.

Experts said they are now seeing an increase in some of the more severe overuse injuries in younger patients, including a sharp increase in the number of young …read more


