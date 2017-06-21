Experts warn rising temperatures can turn air conditioners into fire hazards

Jupiterimages/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — The appliance many people rely on to keep their homes cool could potentially pose a fire risk.

Air conditioners cause an average of 20 deaths, 140 injuries and $82 million in property damage annually, according to a 2016 report by the National Fire Protection Association.

Experts warn that rising temperatures can strain air conditioning units and, if they are not properly maintained, can turn them into fire hazards.

“If they are overworked and overheated or there are some electrical issues, it can catch nearby combustibles on fire,” Pete Piringer, chief spokesperson for the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service in …read more