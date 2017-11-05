Explaining the Texas church shooting to kids

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — After this morning’s mass shooting at a church in rural Texas left at least 26 people dead, many parents are wrestling with how to explain the seemingly inexplicable act of violence to their children.

The shooting, with victims’ ages ranging from 5 to 72, comes just over a month after a gunman opened fire on a crowd at a music festival in Las Vegas, killing 59 people.

In the aftermath of the two recent gun massacres, which occurred at places young people frequent — a concert and a church — here are what experts say parents and caregivers can …read more