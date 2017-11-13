Fab fashion: Beatles-themed clothing line launched by Alice + Olivia brand

Courtesy of Alice + OliviaFashion designer Stacey Bendet‘s Alice + Olivia brand has teamed up with The Beatles to create a limited-edition line of women’s clothing items and accessories. The collection includes jackets, button-down shirts, t-shirts, pullovers, dresses, skirts and clutch purses featuring various Fab Four-themed images and song titles.

Among the items are a white denim jacket featuring The Beatles’ logo on the back, a sequined bomber jacket with “Come Together” on the back, a dress showcasing the Abbey Road album cover, another dress with Andy Warhol-style images of the band members, and purses and …read more


