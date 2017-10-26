Facebook fitness group helps members lose collective 4,000 pounds

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — A private Facebook group has helped its members lose a collective 4,000 pounds by offering tips, encouragement and community for men hoping to shed excess weight when they don’t know where to start.

Joshua LaJaunie, a self-described country boy from Louisiana, said he founded the “Missing Chins Run Club,” on Facebook to give “beer-drinking, back-slapping men an avenue to health and happiness.”

LaJaunie said he decided to turn his life around after he weighed in at 420 pounds, and he started by just walking on a treadmill. Eventually, he started running, and has since lost 230 pounds.

