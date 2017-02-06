Facebook Post Helps Toddler Get Kidney from Parents’ Former High School Classmate

Courtesy of the Wagner Family (CHICAGO) — A simple Facebook post helped change the life of an Illinois toddler after it connected him to a woman willing to be a living kidney donor.

Miles Wagner, 2, underwent a successful kidney transplant on Monday after his parents put up a Facebook post asking people to volunteer to be a donor. Elizabeth Wolodkiewicz, a former high school classmate of Miles’ parents, saw the post and volunteered.

The organ transplant is the second for Miles in as many years after he was born with genetic case of primary hyperoxaluria, a rare condition that can lead …read more