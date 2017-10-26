Family says their 13-year-old son was hospitalized after being bullied at school

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — The parents of a 13-year-old boy in a New York City suburb say that their son had to be hospitalized in order to treat the depression and eating disorder they say he developed after being bullied every day at school.

Deirdre O’Brien of Garden City, New York, shared a powerful account of the alleged bullying she said her son, Liam, endured, in a public Facebook post that has since gone viral, garnering over 3,000 reactions and more than 2,000 shares.

“Maybe it will protect another child in the future, just by raising the awareness,” Keith O’Brien, Liam’s father, told …read more