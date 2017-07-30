Family wears helmets in solidarity with baby diagnosed with plagiocephaly

Shayna Gutierrez(SAN ANTONIO) — After a 4-month-old Texas boy was diagnosed with plagiocephaly — also known as flat head syndrome — his family decided he won’t have to feel all alone with his condition.

Jonas Gutierrez has a severe case of plagiocephaly, his father, Gary Gutierrez, told ABC News.

“He had an oversized head in the womb,” he said. “And he sleeps really well, but he sleeps on that one spot. He was constantly sleeping on it, so it just kept getting worse.”

Two weeks ago, doctors decided to outfit the San Antonio baby with a helmet to reshape his head. He’ll have …read more