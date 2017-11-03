Father hopes to remain donor for Georgia toddler: I’ll ‘do whatever it takes to get my son a kidney’

iStock/Thinkstock(ATLANTA) — The family of the 2-year-old Georgia boy in desperate need of a kidney transplant said in a press conference Friday that they are hopeful that the decision on whether his father will serve as the donor will be made in a meeting with Emory University Hospital staff on Monday.

The toddler, A.J. Burgess, was born a month early and without a working kidney. He was set to receive one last month from his father, Anthony Dickerson, who tested as a perfect match.

But, the Oct. 3 operation was canceled due to Dickerson’s criminal record. He had been arrested last December …read more