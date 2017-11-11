— Father of twins ‘fainted’ when he discovered his wife is now expecting triplets

Courtesy Nia and Robert Tolbert(WALDORF, Md.) — One couple, who welcomed a child in 2011, then twins in 2015, are now expecting triplets next year.

Nia and Robert Tolbert of Waldorf, Maryland, couldn’t believe their luck when they discovered at a routine prenatal doctor’s visit back in August that they were expecting three girls.

“When we were expecting twins, our technician that was doing the ultrasound asked if multiples ran in our family. So this time around, the technician asked the same thing and I thought, ‘Oh, we must be having twins again,'” Nia Tolbert, 28, recalled to ABC News.

But when doctors …read more